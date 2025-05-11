Guwahati, May 11 (PTI) The final location survey for a new line in Sikkim, from Melli to Dentam via Jorethang and Legship, has been approved by the Railway Ministry, an official statement said.

The survey, to be executed by Northeast Frontier Railway, has been approved at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, it said.

This move marks a major step forward in expanding rail connectivity to the southern and western regions of Sikkim, it added.

The proposed route aims to bridge a vital infrastructure gap, linking remote towns like Dentam, located near the India-Nepal border at Chiwabhanjyang, with the national railway network.

The new line, estimated to have an approximate length of 75 km during the initial feasibility survey, is envisioned as a strategic extension of the under-construction Sivok-Rangpo railway line, which is expected to be operational by 2027.

Melli, a key entry point to southern and western Sikkim, is likely to serve as a junction for the proposed extension, thereby ensuring seamless integration of the region into the national transportation system.

The final location survey will provide detailed technical and feasibility insights necessary to guide the final alignment, engineering design and cost estimation for the project.

This new connectivity project is expected to act as a catalyst for economic growth in the region, especially in Gyalshing and surrounding areas, by enhancing access, promoting tourism, boosting trade and creating employment opportunities, the statement issued on Saturday said.

The work tenders related to the execution of the survey are expected to be floated shortly, it said.

