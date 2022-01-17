Gangtok, Jan 17 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday reported 217 new COVID-19 cases, 96 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 34,929, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 111 were recorded in East Sikkim, 70 in South Sikkim, 34 in West Sikkim and two in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,012 active cases, while 447 COVID patients have migrated to other parts of the country and 32,057 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll remained at 413 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The state has conducted over 2.93 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 1,003 on Sunday.

The daily positivity rate stood 21.6 per cent, while the recovery ratio was at 93 per cent.

