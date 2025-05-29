New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the simplification of administrative rules and procedures are crucial for India's innovation driven economic growth.

Addressing a meeting of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) with the secretaries of different ministries, he emphasised on "ease of procedures".

The meeting aimed to iron out, face to face, on the spot, long-standing administrative and personnel-related issues confronting various ministries and departments, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Simplification of administrative rules is crucial for India's innovation driven economic growth through ease of R&D, said Singh, the minister of state for Personnel.

Emphasising the simplification of procedures, he said that many of the issues plaguing scientific institutions are rooted in inconsistencies in recruitment rules, service conditions, retirement ages etc. — which often vary in comparison to other civil servants and line ministries.

This ambiguity, he noted, leads to administrative conflicts, particularly since members of the scientific fraternity are engaged through a variety of modes such as national and international institutes, lateral entry and deputation frameworks.

Singh underlined the need for more uniformity in administrative mechanisms across all science and technology departments.

“These administrative roadblocks must be addressed if we are to promote ease of doing research and innovation in India. Science and Technology, coupled with research and innovation, are going to be the harbingers of India's economic growth," the minister said.

Singh, who is also the Science and Technology minister, said that he was fully aware of the administrative issues being faced by scientific departments.

He took the initiative to bring all concerned ministries onto the same page to resolve systemic bottlenecks and lay the groundwork for future policy reforms.

“This is a very important meeting because it sets the tone for inter-ministerial collaboration, the whole of the government approach to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. We must shift away from the orthodox route, which takes a long time to channel solutions, and instead use such breakthrough meetings to resolve issues in real time." Singh said.

Highlighting the government's broader efforts toward administrative efficiency, the minister referred to the DoPT's recent drive to weed out more than 1,600 obsolete laws and simplify procedures for the benefit of citizens and the scientific community alike.

Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the visionary framework through the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 initiative, which recognises that administrative reform is a critical component of national development.

The minister said that administrative procedures should be as simple as possible.

"We need to move from rule to role, from rigidity to responsiveness, from delay to delivery," he added.

Singh said the country's future lies on ease of science and ease of innovation, but its foundation must be built on administrative clarity, simplicity and synergy.

"Today's meeting is a significant step in that direction," he added.

The high-level meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government of India; N Kalaiselvi, Director General and Secretary, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT; Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology; . Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; and M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Other senior officers from the respective departments also participated actively in the deliberations.

