Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 24 (ANI): Singapore Police have assured the Assam Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the death of famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, of providing further assistance required for the investigation, officials said on Friday.

"The Singapore authorities have agreed that they will provide us assistance in a time-bound manner. They have agreed that in the next 10 days or so they will come back to us," SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta said at a press conference.

Also Read | Latur Shocker: Student Dies After Being Assaulted at College Freshers’ Party in Maharashtra, 6 Arrested.

The Assam SIT authorities have sent their queries to the Singapore authorities regarding the investigation.

"I don't know who has been taken into custody by the Singapore police. They will also not share information beyond a certain point. We require their statements, and since they are Singapore citizens, we have to follow the due process. We have requested the Singapore police to record their statements. We have provided our questions, and they will share the response with us," Gupta said.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Safe, Comfortable Return Journey of Passengers After Chhath Festivities.

The SIT Chief updated on the SIT's probe during their visit to Singapore, expressing satisfaction with the cooperation received from the Singapore authorities.

"A two-member SIT team had visited Singapore. On 20th October, we held a meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore and discussed all legal assistance required from the Singapore Police," he said.

"On 1st October, we met a five-member high-level delegation from the Singapore Police, and the discussion was fruitful. We emphasised the various legal assistance required from the Singapore Police in a time-bound manner. They responded positively and shared the postmortem report of Zubeen Garg with us. We could also visit some of the places of incidence for probe," he added.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. The post-mortem report confirmed drowning as the cause of death.

Meanwhile, in connection with the investigations, the SIT/CID team has arrested seven persons, including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer), bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)