Mumbai, October 24: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a student died after he was allegedly assaulted during a freshers’ party at a private college in Latur district. The incident led to the arrest of six pupils. Police officials said that the incident occurred on October 8 during the freshers' party, which was organised at a well-known college in the MIDC area of Latur. The victim was later identified as Suraj Shinde.

Cops said that a minor dispute, which began while dancing during the party, soon escalated into violence when the victim had an argument with a group of fellow students, reports PTI. Officials said that the group allegedly attacked Shinde with sticks and fists in a fit of rage. Shine suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he reportedly died during treatment. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Maharashtra: Student Dies After Collapsing Mid-Speech During Farewell Ceremony at RG Shinde College in Dharashiv, Video Goes Viral.

After the incident came to light, cops registered a case of murder based on a complaint filed by one of the college goers. By October 16, the police arrested four students in connection with the incident. According to an official press release, two more students were arrested on Tuesday, October 21, after their involvement in the assault on Shinde came to light. Latur Shocker: Govt School Teacher Arrested for Sexually Harassing Male Students in Maharashtra.

Thus, taking the total number of students arrested to six. All six students have been booked under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), such as murder, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult, among others. The Suraj Shinde assault case is being handled by Sub-Inspector Suresh Pogulwar, and further investigation is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2025 07:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).