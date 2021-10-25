Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) A court in Haryana's Sonipat on Monday sent four Nihang Sikhs arrested in connection with the lynching of a Dalit labourer at Delhi's Singhu border to two weeks' judicial custody.

Earlier on Saturday, the court had extended by two days the police remand of the four accused.

Also Read | Punjab MARKFED Admit Card 2021 Released for Various Posts, Candidates Can Download Hall Ticket at markfedpunjab.com.

The police produced the accused -- Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Govindpreet Singh and Bhagwant Singh -- before the court, a Sonipat police official said.

He said the court sent them to judicial custody for two weeks.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Two Stab Youth to Death Over Argument Regrading Matchbox in Mohali, Arrested.

The official also said that more suspects in the case had been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and further investigations were on to establish their role in the incident.

Dalit labourer Lakhbir Singh was brutally killed earlier this month and his body strung to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

The accused Nihangs had maintained that Lakhbir, who hailed from a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, had been "punished" over alleged desecration of a holy book.

Initially, Sarabjit was arrested for the murder. Later, Narain, a key member of the Sikhs' Nihang order, was held in Amritsar.

Govindpreet and Bhagwant from Fatehgarh Sahib had "surrendered" before the Sonipat police.

The Haryana Police had formed two special investigation teams (SITs) to probe the incident.

One SIT was tasked with carrying out the overall probe into the case and the second one was constituted to investigate the videos of the incident that were circulating on social media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)