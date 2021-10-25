Ludhiana, October 25: The admit card for the recruitment examination of various categories has been released by the Punjab State Co-op Supply & Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED) on Monday. The exams will be held for posts including deputy chief account officer, senior accounts officer, assistant accountant officer, assistant accountant, assistant sales officer, and assistant field officer and sales officer.

The candidates, who have to appear for the recruitment examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of MARKFED. They can head to markfedpunjab.com/markfed. According to reports, the recruitment drive is to fill up 227 posts in the organisation. Here's the direct link to download Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021.

Here's how to download Punjab MARKFED admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of MARKFED at markfedpunjab.com/markfed On the homepage, click on the 'Latest News' section, click on the "Download Admit Card" link available on the homepage. Now click on 'Submit' and enter a user name, password, and captcha code The admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and take the printout for future use.

According to the official notification, the written examination of 227 posts is scheduled to be conducted on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) and October 31, 2021 (Sunday).

