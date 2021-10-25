Chandigarh, October 25: In a shocking incident, a youth was allegedly stabbed by two men after he intervened in an argument between his father and the accused duo on Saturday evening in Mohali. Reports inform, that the father of the deceased, who sells cigarettes, refused to give the accused a matchbox on loan as they already owed his money. This led to the argument between them and the deceased came to his father's aid. However, he was later stabbed to death by the duo. The accused have been arrested by the police. Punjab Shocker: Man Killed After Firing Breaks Out Between Two Groups in Kotkapura.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the accused duo, identified as Bhupinder Singh and Rinku, visited the deceased's father, identified as Mukhtiar Singh, to get a matchbox on loan. However, he refused to lend them as they already owned him Rs 500. This led to a scuffle between them and when the deceased, identified as a Prince Kumar who ran a juice stall nearby, intervened the duo initially left. However, they soon returned and stabbed the victim multiple times in his abdomen. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

SHO Sohana Police Station Bhagwant Singh said “The duo left, but returned soon after from their workshop nearby and stabbed Prince in the abdomen several times. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where he was declared brought dead,” reported the HT. The duo has been arrested. A case has been registered under Sections 302 , 506, 34 of the IPC against the accused.

