Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an e-customer care centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) at Bemina here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new facility will provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal opportunities to power consumers.

Also Read | Eluru Mystery Disease: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Town Struck by Disease.

"With the functioning of the customer care centre, the power supply grievances redressal mechanism has been institutionalised for handling power supply-related complaints," he added.

The Lt Governor observed that the new centre will ensure minimum downtime and quick power restoration. Action taken reports will be generated to fix accountability and ensure transparency.

Also Read | Mysterious Disease in Andhra Pradesh: 1 Dead, 290 Infected in Eluru.

The customer care centre equipped with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through several channels such as telephone, email, and social media.

He said concrete measures have been taken to provide better facilities to people through upgradation and augmentation of the power sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)