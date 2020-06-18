India News | Sino-India Clash: Interstate Movement of Armed Forces, CAPFs Relaxed in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jun 18 (PTI) Interstate movement of personnel of armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces has been relaxed in Himachal Pradesh in the wake of the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official said on Thursday.

There is now no requirement of any e-pass or permit for interstate movement of the personnel of armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Himachal Pradesh, state Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi said.

In an order issued on Thursday, Khachi said members of the armed forces and CAPFs coming to the state, or crossing through the state to join back their duty can enter or pass through the state on the strength of their official identity card and without the requirement of e-pass or permit.

The latest directive holds significance in the wake of the standoff at Galwan valley in Ladakh on Monday night which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Khachi also directed district magistrates, police officials and all state departments to ensure strict implementation of the directions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Executive Committee (NEC) in this regard.

The state police had on Tuesday issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts bordering China.

“An alert and an advisory were issued to Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts to take all precautionary measures to ensure security of local population and also to collect intelligence so as to plan the future course of action. All state intelligence units were also alerted in this regard,” the advisory said.

