New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday claimed that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar is part of "conspiracy to "snatch the voting rights" of the poor people of the State.

The Congress MP went on to say that the Election Commission is "supporting" the BJP in this.

"Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is part of a conspiracy to snatch the voting rights of the poor people of Bihar. The Election Commission of India is also supporting the BJP in this conspiracy. This is very sad... I hope this issue will be discussed in Parliament..." Tagore told ANI.

He further stated, "Parties of the INDIA alliance are united and the government is under pressure and they have accepted a discussion on Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor..."

Earlier today, the party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that voting rights of people are being taken away.

Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped.

They were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights" and "death of democracy."

The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the parliament.

Meanwhile, the proceedings of the Upper House and Lower House of the Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm, minutes after it reconvened.

Chairing the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, adjourned the House amid sloganeering from the Opposition. (ANI)

