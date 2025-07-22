New Delhi, July 22: The party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that voting rights of people are being taken away. Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped.

Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights," "death of democracy," and more. The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the parliament. Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lower House of Parliament minutes after it convened for the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 PM also. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 29 Lakh Electors Didn’t Submit SIR Forms, 43 Lakh Not Found at Listed Addresses, Says ECI While Sharing Data With Parties.

This comes after opposition leaders moved adjournment motion notices in both lower and upper houses to discuss various issues of public importance, including the special intensive revision (SIR) being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the SIR as he expressed concern over the exclusion of Aadhaar and PAN cards from the requisite 11 documents listed by the Election Commission for voter verification.

"Today, in India, where Aadhaar and PAN cards are considered essential for accessing any government scheme, considering them invalid for verifying the right to vote points out to a major concern. The Indian Constitution grants every citizen of India the right to vote. The current documentation demand affects marginalised, rural, elderly, and poor voters, who may not possess the documents specified by the Election Commission," the notice signed by Gogoi read.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has said that a total of f96.23 electors have been covered in Bihar SIR, with 5.56 per cent electors not found at their address so far. The list of electors who have not returned enumeration form or were not found at their address were also shared with the political parties. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump’s Claims on India-Pakistan ‘Ceasefire’ and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

On August 1, EROs will invite objections from public for any additions/deletions/ rectifications in draft electoral rolls. The Election Commission has also said that they will not consider Aadhar card, voter ID car or ration cards as proof for its ongoing Bihar SIR, after the Supreme Court suggested the poll panel to consider the inclusion of the documents.

