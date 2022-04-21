New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met members of 40 market associations in Delhi seeking their suggestions on the redevelopment of iconic markets of the city as part of the Arvind Kejriwal government's 'Rozgar Budget' for 2022-23.

Interacting with the members of city market associations, he said redevelopment of Delhi's iconic markets and holding of shopping festivals will increase the source of income and develop the image of the national capital as an international shopping hub.

"It will also add to the job opportunities in the city. But before designing the framework of both these schemes of the Delhi government, it is important to gather information from the people working on the ground who know these markets better than us," Sisodia said.

He pointed out that Delhi's markets have been one-stop destination for shoppers for ages but over the years they have become congested and inaccessible for many.

The Delhi government aims to "redesign, decongest and redevelop" these markets to increase business opportunities for the members of the market associations.

Welcoming the government's move, Atul Bhargava, the president of the New Delhi Traders Association said, "The success of the event depends on the involvement of local markets and these meetings are highly appreciated."

President of Chandni Chowk Market Traders Association Sanjay Bhargav applauded the Delhi government's efforts and said Chandni Chowk's redevelopment has been monumental for the market's growth.

The government will have the support of all the members of the association in the redevelopment projects too, he said.

A suggestion form will be released by the Delhi government on its website on April 22 to reach out to the businessmen of the city. They can provide details of the issues in markets along with their suggestions in the form till May 6.

