Mumbai, April 21: Mumbai on Thursday registered 91 new COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 10,59,073, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 56 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,39,061, while the toll stood at 19,562 as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said.

Of the latest cases, 90 patients are asymptomatic and one has been hospitalised, he said. As many as 8,428 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 1,68,17,335, the official said. Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.12 of COVID-19 Found in Majority of Delhi Samples, Could Be Behind Surge: Sources.

The city is now left with 450 active cases and the recovery rate is at 98 per cent, he said. The doubling rate of infections is at 12,659 days, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases for the period between April 14 to April 20 is 0.005 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)