Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Odisha government Saturday constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the kidnapping and murder of five-year-old girl in Nayagarh district and requested Orissa High Court to appoint a sitting judge to monitor the probe.

The five-member SIT is headed by IG of police Arun Botha and four senior CID officers, a notification issued by the home department said.

In a letter to the Orissa HC registrar general, the special secretary to the home department said, It is requested to kindly place the matter before the Hobble Chief Justice with a request to kindly accord permission to monitor the investigation of the SIT by a Honble sitting judge of Orissa High Court. Kind approval of His Lordship may please be intimated to this department.

The state government constituted the SIT as per Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks announcement in the Assembly on Friday.

The team will probe into the case of the five-year-old going missing from her home at Jadupur village in Nayagarh district.

Pari was kidnapped while playing outside her residence in the village in July this year. Paris bones and skull were found dumped in the backyard of their house ten days after she went missing from her home. Later, DNA tests on the bones as well as that of her parents proved that it was of the 5-year-old girl.

The incident came to light four months after the incident after the girls parents attempted self-immolation in front of the Assembly gate on Tuesday.

A case was registered at Nayagarh sadar police station. As many as 34 suspects were interrogated and four of them had undergone polygraph tests.

A team of police officers headed by the additional director general of crime branch Yaswant Jethwa Friday visited Jadupur village and conducted an on-the spot inquiry into the case.

