Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded the statement of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pravin Darekar in connection with the MVA 'conspiracy' case probe against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said on Friday.

According to the Mumbai Police, Darekar appeared before Joint Commissioner Satyanarayan Chaudhary, who is leading the investigation.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged conspiracy to frame Mahayuti leaders during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Mahayuti leaders include Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and others.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 21 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Mumbai, will head the SIT team. SIT has been asked to submit its report to the government in 30 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)