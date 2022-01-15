New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that at the Line Of Control, the situation is better than the last year but Pakistan is still harbouring terrorists near the border.

"At LOC, the situation is better than last year but Pakistan is still harbouring terrorists near the border. Nearly 300-400 terrorists are waiting to intrude in India. A total of 144 terrorists were killed in counter operations," Naravane said during his address at the 74th Indian Army Day celebration held at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

Also Read | Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 5 Dead After Consuming Poisonous Liquor in Nalanda.

"Last year was challenging for the Army because of the China tensions and to keep the situation under control, the 14th meeting took place recently. There was disengagement at multiple points," he added.

"Our mutual cooperation with neighbouring countries has increased further during the COVID-19 epidemic," he announced.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Hikes Vehicle Prices by Up to 4.3% to Offset Rise in Input Costs.

While talking about India's contribution to the United Nations peacekeeping mission, he said, "The Indian Army has always been a significant contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation. Even today, more than 5,000 soldiers of our army are deployed in various peacekeeping missions, which are giving a different identity to the country".

On the entry of women cadets in Nation Defence Academy, he said, " Academy is ready to welcome the first-ever batch of women cadets in January 2023. The preparations are underway. In defence aviation also, women pilots have been given acceptance and their training is underway".

Earlier today, the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment commandos marched during the Army Day Parade in the new digital combat uniform of the Indian Army. This is the first time that the uniform has been unveiled in public.

While Sepoy Kundan Kumar Ojha's wife received Sena Medal for Gallantry posthumously from Army Chief General MM Naravane at the Army Day Parade today for showing valour in the Galwan clash.

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and honour the sacrifices of soldiers. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah also wished soldiers, veterans, and their families on the occasion of the Army Day.

Acknowledging the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Indian Army, PM Modi said that words cannot do justice to their invaluable contribution towards national safety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)