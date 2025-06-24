Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Industrial Township (MITL) has allotted over 60 acres of land in the Bidkin node of AURIC here to six companies, an official said on Tuesday.

The Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) is a greenfield industrial smart city spread over an area of 10,000 acres near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

MITL has given land allotment letters to six companies planning a cumulative Rs 1,261.2 crore investment in the Bidkin node, the official told PTI.

MITL is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up to administer the Shendra and Bidkin nodes of AURIC, India's first commissioned greenfield smart industrial city. The two nodes are spread over an area of 11,000 acres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said three of the six companies will set up units to manufacture auto components, while the rest produce steam boilers and solar cells.

These six companies will generate direct employment for 3,288 people. Among them, Junna Solar Systems Limited is the largest investor with Rs 400 crore in Bidkin.

The official said Shendra and Bidkin nodes have so far attracted investment of around Rs 85,000 crore and generated 48,000 jobs.

The MITL has so far allotted land to 185 companies, of which, 79 have started production.

