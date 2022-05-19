Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa Police on Wednesday arrested six notorious smugglers for illegally smuggling red sandalwood logs.

The accused were illegally transporting the red sandalwood logs to Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

Kadapa, Superintendent of Police (SP) Anburajan said 100 logs of red sandalwood weighing 2 tonnes were seized by the Kadapa police.

"Special Task Force (STF) first picked up four accused persons who were involved in illegally transporting red sanders, later two others have been taken into custody, total six accused have been arrested for illegally transporting red sanders from Andhra Pradesh to Chennai," the SP said.

The search operation is continue in the matter. (ANI)

