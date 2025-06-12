Hyderabad, Jun 12 (PTI) Six people, including five women, died and two others were injured when lightning struck them in separate incidents in Adilabad district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

Adilabad district received heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, they said.

Lightning struck agricultural labourers in Gadiguda mandal, leading to the death of four persons, including three women and a man, on the spot and injuring two others. They were engaged in agricultural work, police said.

In a separate incident, two women died in Bela mandal of the district, they said.

Two injured persons were taken to a hospital, police said.

