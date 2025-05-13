New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The sentences of six life convicts lodged in various jails in the national capital have been remitted by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on the recommendation of the Delhi government's Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB), officials said on Tuesday.

The SRB in its recent meeting considered cases of 12 prisoners convicted for life imprisonment, out of which six were accepted and the remaining were rejected, they said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 474 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Lt Governor of Delhi is pleased to remit the un-expired term of sentence of the six life term convicts on the recommendation of the sentence Reviewing Board in its meeting held on April 24, 2025," said an order of the Home department issued last week.

The order directed the authorities of Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails for immediate release of the convicts after furnishing of personal bonds.

If any adverse report is brought to notice till the date of release of the convict, the case should be referred back to the SRB, it said.

The convicts, whose sentences have been remitted, would have completed 20 years of imprisonment in next two to seven years, according to the order.

The order said that if any of the prematurely convict violated Delhi Prisons Rules with regard to furlough or parole granted by the competent authority or by any court of law, they will be treated in accordance with rules for premature release.

