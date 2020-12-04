Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Jharkhand on Friday reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,09,771, officials said.

Six more people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, following which the toll rose to 977, they said.

There are 1,926

active cases in the state at present.

Of the new cases, 85 were detected in Ranchi, 28 in Dhanbad and 22 in East Singhbhum.

So far, 1,06,868 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Three of the latest deaths were reported from Ranchi, and one each from Hazaribagh, East Singhbhum and Bokaro.

On Thursday, 2,2786 samples were tested in the state for COVID-19.

