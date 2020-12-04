New Delhi, December 4: India's COVID-19 tally rises to 95.71 lakh with 36,954 new infections in the past 24 hours. With 540 new deaths, the toll has mounted to 1,39,188. Total active cases have jumped to 4,16,082. The total discharged cases, on the other hand, have improved to 90,16,289 with 42,916 new discharges in a single day.

In a shocking incident, fear has gripped Khanepuri village in Maharashtra's Jalna district after 66 of its residents tested positive for coronavirus within a week, a health official said. US Records More Than 210,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with leaders of various political parties from both Houses of Parliament on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 95.71 Lakh

With 36,594 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 95,71,559 With 540 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,39,188. Total active cases at 4,16,082 Total discharged cases at 90,16,289 with 42,916 new discharges in the last 24 hrs pic.twitter.com/lOpCRoNQrv — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

In US, the number of positive cases has been spiralling. The country recorded more than 210,000 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. In fact, the number of people being treated in US hospitals for Covid-19 topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, a monitor said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).