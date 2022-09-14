Sambhal (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Six people have been arrested in connection with two separate incidents of spreading rumours of child-lifting here, police said on Wednesday.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said FIRs have been lodged in the Kaila Devi and the Hazrat Nagar Garhi police stations for spreading the rumours.

Also Read | Tesla Installs Nearly 4K EV Supercharger Stations Globally.

According to the FIR lodged at the Kaila Devi police station, some men entered the local mosque a few days ago and announced that a child-lifter was active in the area. Based on the FIR, Arman, Waseem, Aslam, Kausar, and Shakruddin were arrested, the police said.

Satendra and Anas, the accused named in the second FIR, allegedly told residents of Garhi that a child-lifter was active in the area. Based on this FIR, the police arrested Satendra and are looking out for Anas.

Also Read | Scared of Dog Attack? This Dog Repellent Device Will Help You Keep Dogs at Bay; Here's How It Works.

"The arrests were made on Tuesday night. Efforts are being made to prevent the spread of any rumour that could lead to a law-and-order situation. We have also sought help from our IT department to monitor such rumours on social media," said SP Mishra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)