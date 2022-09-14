Mumbai, September 14: Fear and panic has gripped people after there has been a rise in dog attacks across various states in India. In order to curb the dog attack menace, a device has been introduced in the market. According to reports, if an individual keeps the device in his or her pocket then the dog will not wander around you or for that matter even bite you. As per reports, the device is called Dog Repellent Device.

If reports are to be believed, the Dog Repellent Device will ensure that dogs do not bark at you or bite you. The Dog Repellent Device is sold online on e-commerce platforms and even in the market. Surprisingly, the Dog Repellent Device's price ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 3000. The company that has made the unique device has claimed that the Dog Repellent Device will also help to train dogs besides helping individuals to drive away the dog. Pitbull Attack Aftermath: Terrified Dog Owners in Lucknow Want To Abandon This Breed.

How Will the Dog Repellent Device Work?

As per reports, the Dog Repellent Device works with the help of a 9-volt battery. Reports also suggest that the device comes with inbuilt ultrasonic sound which will help to keep the dogs away from the person using it. However, the device does not come with a battery. The Dog Repellent Device is small in size and easy to carry in a pocket thus making it handy for users.

One such Dog Repellent Device is also available for purchase on the e-commerce site Amazon. The listing of the product states that the device's range is up to 9.8 feet or 3 meters. Video: Narrow Escape For Students After Stray Dogs Chase Them in Kerala’s Kannur.

The demand to curb dog attacks has been on the rise off lately after there have been incidents of stray dogs attacking children and adults alike. Recently, a stray dog attacked and bit a small child in Kerala's Kozhikode when the child was riding his cycle. In a separate incident, a Zomato delivery man was attacked by a dog while he was on his way to deliver a food parcel. Shockingly, the dog bit the private parts of the Zomato executive at a residential building on Panvel.

