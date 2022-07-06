New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) The cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

All the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft safely, they said.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs City Government To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply of Sanitary Napkins Under Kishori Yojana.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident, the officials added.

IndiGo did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Lawyer Hastimal Saraswat Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

Officials said the cabin crew observed smoke in the cabin after the A320 aircraft landed.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday following eight technical malfunction incidents involving the airline's planes in the last 18 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)