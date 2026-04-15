Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday graced and addressed the convocation ceremony of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Nagpur.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the field of medicine is not merely a profession; it is a path for serving humanity with sensitivity.

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"A doctor not only treats diseases but also instills hope in the minds of those suffering from disease. The empathetic counsel which doctors provide offers strength not only to the patient but also to their family members. Often, doctors encounter challenging situations; yet, even in such circumstances, they must maintain sensitivity toward the patient and their family. Patients and their families, too, should always treat medical professionals with respect," President Murmu said.

This is essential for maintaining the bond of trust between a doctor and a patient, the President said while adding that the good health of citizens is as important for the nation's progress as it is for their own personal well-being.

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"To ensure that citizens remain healthy and are able to contribute to nation-building to their full potential, the Government of India has taken several significant steps over the past decade," she said.

The President said that the establishment of new AIIMS across the country has not only enhanced access to better medical treatment but has also expanded opportunities for medical education.

She was happy to note that within just a few years of its establishment, AIIMS Nagpur has established itself as a leading centre for medical education, research and excellent healthcare services, President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

The President said that the present era is the time of rapid transformation in the healthcare sector.

"Across the globe, unprecedented progress is being made in the field of medicine through new technologies like Artificial Intelligence, digital health services and advanced research. We must move forward by embracing these changes. Technological developments should be leveraged to bridge the disparity in healthcare facilities between rural and urban areas and to ensure that quality healthcare reaches everyone," she said.

The President said that doctors hold a high status in society.

"People respect them and place their trust in them. They entrust doctors with the responsibility of safeguarding their health and lives, as well as those of their loved ones. Therefore, it is the social and moral obligation of doctors to place the interests of their patients above all else. By fulfilling this obligation conscientiously, they can further enhance their own reputation as well as that of the medical profession," she said.

The President said that, along with the spirit of service, doctors must also cultivate a commitment to lifelong learning.

"Curiosity is the foundation of progress. The drive to discover novel solutions within medical science will not only help them become exceptional doctors but will also provide them with greater opportunities to serve," she said.

The President said that those associated with the medical fraternity are fortunate to have received the unique opportunity to serve humanity. "They should take pride in this responsibility and discharge it with sensitivity."

She expressed confidence that the graduating students will not only achieve success in their personal lives but will also contribute to keeping fellow citizens healthy.

"On the strength of such efforts, we will succeed in achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat by the centenary year of our independence," the President concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)