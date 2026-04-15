Akash Singhania has publicly responded after being falsely accused of predatory behaviour in a viral sting video by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. The incident, which took place in California and quickly spread across social media, led to widespread online backlash before being clarified by authorities. In a detailed statement, Singhania denied all allegations and said the situation had a significant personal and professional impact. The YouTuber later issued a public apology, acknowledging the accusation was a mistake.

The confrontation occurred during a live-streamed sting operation, where Singhania was accused of attempting to meet a minor based on alleged social media messages. Videos show him repeatedly denying the claims and asking for verification of the messages. Did an Indian Man Invite Men to Russia Claiming Russian Girls Want Husbands? Viral Video Subtitles About War Widows Are Fake.

‘My World Was Turned Upside Down’: Akash Singhania

My world was turned upside down this weekend. As some of you may have seen, I was featured on a recent episode of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s live series, where I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in an inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false.… https://t.co/3EzfB1TSV4 — Akash Singhania (@Akash_S9) April 14, 2026

Akash Singhania Breaks Silence After Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy Falsely Accuses Him of Being a 'Pedophile'

According to Singhania, officers from the Santa Ana Police Department responded to the scene after he called for assistance. He said the officers assessed the situation and found no wrongdoing.

"My world was turned upside down this weekend. As some of you may have seen, I was featured on a recent episode of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s live series, where I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in an inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false. Since then, Vitaly has publicly acknowledged, through both written and video statements, that this was a mistake. Additionally, the officers from the Santa Ana Police Department, who I called to the scene, conducted their own assessment and confirmed that I am innocent of any wrongdoing. I am sincerely grateful to Officers Renald Galstian, Lorenzo Sanchez, and Joanna Hatziefstratiou for their professionalism and for taking the time to carefully evaluate the situation and establish the truth," Singhania said in an X post. ‘Stop Justifying Time Off’: Indian Man Compares India-Singapore Work Culture and Leave Policies, Viral Video Sparks Debate Online.

"While I appreciate that the mistake has been acknowledged, the impact of the false accusation has been significant. I have experienced harassment, judgment, and damage to my personal and professional relationships based on something that has now been proven false. I wholeheartedly support efforts to expose real wrongdoing and protect the vulnerable. At the same time, this experience has shown me how important due process and verification are because mistakes, when made publicly, can have serious consequences on innocent lives. Thank you to those who have supported me during this time," he added.

Following the incident, Zdorovetskiy issued a public apology on social media, admitting that Singhania had been wrongly identified. He described the situation as a mistake and urged viewers to delete the video. The apology came after the footage had already circulated widely, drawing criticism over the methods used in such sting operations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Akash Singhania). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).