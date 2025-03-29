Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 29 (ANI): A 'Pride Run' organised on Saturday in Raipur by the Social Welfare Department along with Chhattisgarh Mitwa Sankalp Samiti to promote the message of gender equality.

The event saw the participation of transgender individuals from various parts of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to ANI, Secretary of Chhattisgarh Mitwa Sankalp Samiti said, "Today, the Pride Run 2025 is being organized under the joint efforts of the Sankalp Committee and the Social Welfare Department in Chhattisgarh. The goal of this event is to create an equal society. Along with our transgender community, we also welcome people from the mainstream community to participate. The run will start from Jaistam Chowk and end at Marine Drive, where we will hold a cultural program. During the program, winners of previous competitions will be honored, and community members will address the gathering. The participants in this event have also come from outside Raipur, from different districts and divisions of Chhattisgarh."

The Pride Run began at Jaistam Chowk and will end at Marine Drive, and then there will be a cultural program. During the program, winners of previous competitions were awarded, and members of the transgender community also addressed the gathering.

The objective of the Pride Run 2025, organized under the joint effort of the Sankalp Committee and the Social Welfare Department, is to create a fair and equal system in society.

Participants in the Pride Run came from different districts across Chhattisgarh, showcasing the widespread support for the cause. Raveena mentioned that people from all divisions of the state were present, highlighting the unity and strong participation from the community.

The event aimed not only to raise awareness about gender equality but also to build a more inclusive society. It offered a platform for the transgender community to be seen and heard, fostering a sense of solidarity and recognition. (ANI)

