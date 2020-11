Bhopal, Nov 26 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday flagged off an 11-year-long `Urja Swaraj Yatra' by professor Chetan Solanki here for the promotion of green energy.

Chouhan also announced that Solanki, an IIT-Mumbai alumnus, will be the state's brand ambassador for solar energy till December 31, 2023.

Solanki, who hails from Khargone district, has been involved in research on solar energy for two decades, an official release said.

