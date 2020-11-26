Srinagar, November 26: The Jammu & Kashmir government issued an order on Thursday to extend the ban on high-speed mobile internet in the state till December 11. Services of 4G and 3G speeds were terminated in the frontier region since August last year, when Article 370 was abrogated through an executive order by the Centre. Jammu And Kashmir: Militants Attack Indian Army's Road Opening Party in HMT Area of Srinagar, 2 Jawans Martyred.

While the speed of internet will remain restricted to 2G in all parts of Jammu and the Valley, the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal will remain exempted. 4G internet was permitted in the two districts earlier this year on a trial module, but the same could not be replicated in other parts of the union territory due to security reasons.

"High-speed mobile data services in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts to continue till 11th December while in rest of the districts the internet speed will be restricted to 2G only," said an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department.

Update by ANI

The order to extend ban on 3G/4G mobile internet services comes in the backdrop of militant activities in Nagrota, Srinagar and Parimpora. The J&K Home Department, in its order, said an attempt is also being made by the propagandists across the border to disrupt the electioneering process in the state.

"There have been continued attempts from across the border to disrupt the elections process by vitiating the security environment," said Principal Secretary Shaleen Kabra, referring to the upcoming District and Development Council (DDC) polls.

