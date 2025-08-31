New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', on Sunday, emphasised the growing importance of solar power in India's farm sector. He also narrated the story of a woman from Bihar who changed "the fate of her village with a solar pump."

"My dear countrymen, these days you must have often seen solar panels shining atop the roofs of houses, on big buildings, in government offices. People now understand its importance and are adopting it with an open mind. The Sun God so blesses our country... so why not make full use of the energy radiated by him," Modi said in his radio address.

"Friends, solar power is also transforming the lives of farmers. The same farm, the same hard work, the same farmer... but now the result of such hard work is much more substantial," he added.

The Prime Minister stated that this change will be implemented through the use of solar pumps and solar rice mills.

"Today, hundreds of solar-powered rice mills have been established in various states across the country. These solar rice mills have increased the income of the farmers as well as the glow on their faces," he added.

PM Modi talked about Devki of Bihar, whose "spirit never dampened", and her success in transforming her Ratanpura village of Muzaffarpur with solar pumps.

"Friends, Devki ji of Bihar has changed the fate of her village with a solar pump. Devki ji, who lives in Ratanpura village of Muzaffarpur, is now affectionately known as "Solar Didi" by the people. Devki ji... her life was not easy. She got married at a young age... a small farm... the responsibility of four children and no clear picture of the future. But her spirit never dampened," PM Modi said.

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, solar power is transforming the lives of farmers, particularly women, by providing a reliable and affordable source of irrigation. Devki, a resident of Ratanpura village, is one such example. With the help of a solar pump, she has increased the irrigated land in her village from a few acres to over 40 acres. This initiative has not only improved crop yields but also empowered women in the community.

PM Modi said that she joined a self-help group, where she obtained information about the solar pump.

"She started efforts for a solar pump and was successful in it, too. After that, Solar Didi's solar pump changed the village's landscape. Whereas earlier, only a few acres of land could be irrigated, now water is reaching more than 40 acres of land through Solar Didi's solar pump. Other farmers in this village have also joined Solar Didi's campaign. Their crops have started turning green, and incomes have started rising," PM Modi said.

"Friends, earlier, Devki ji's life was confined within the four walls. But today she is doing her work with full self-confidence, earning money as a Solar Didi, and the most interesting thing is that she receives payment from the farmers of the area through UPI. She is now accorded great respect in the entire village. Her hard work and foresight have shown that solar energy is not just a means of electricity, but it is also a new power that brings new light to every village," he added.

Solar pumps enable farmers to irrigate their fields regularly, resulting in improved crop growth and higher yields. Solar pumps reduce the cost of irrigation, as farmers no longer need to rely on expensive diesel or electricity.

Solar pumps promote sustainable agriculture, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and mitigating the impact of climate change. (ANI)

