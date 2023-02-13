Ambala, Feb 13 (PTI) A man was booked for raping the wife of his tenant, an armyman, police said on Monday.

According to police, the victim, a middle-aged woman, lives with her husband in a rented house.

She in her complaint to the police alleged that on February 3, their landlord came to their house and lied to her that her husband had met with an accident, and tricked her into coming to his house.

At his house, the man raped the woman, beat her up, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, said police. He raped the woman several times, they said, citing her complaint.

Police said the woman told her husband about the incident and then lodged a police complaint. The matter is being investigated, they added.

