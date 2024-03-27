New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Some Congress workers on Wednesday held a protest outside the party headquarters in New Delhi over the candidature of Danish Ali from Amroha in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party workers were seen having banners with "Congress Jitao, Danish Hatao and Bhajpa hatao" slogans on them.

The protesters were chanting slogans against the Congress candidate.

Notably, Danish Ali recently joined the Congress, leaving the Bahujan Samaj Party.

"Today was a time to take a decision. On one hand, there are the divisive forces in the country and on the other there are people who are struggling to give justice to the poor, deprived, and downtrodden. The choice is very clear" Ali said in his news briefing after joining the Congress.

BSP president Mayawati had suspended Danish Ali a day after he spoke out in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case last year, spelling out the 'anti-party activity' out as the reason for the action against him.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Danish Ali became victorious from the Amroha seat gathering 51.4 per cent of votes.

Kanwar Singh Tanwar got 46 per cent while Congress' Sachin Choudhary got only 1.1 per cent.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13.

The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

