Nashik, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday took a veiled swipe at former ally Shiv Sena, saying some people carry the saffron flag only to show off but go with others for power.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at Nashik in Maharashtra, the former chief minister said that the BJP will protect the "bhagwa' or the saffron flag of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“It's certain that the BJP will unfurl the saffron flag at the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) and retain power. The saffron flag is of Chhatrapati and now the BJP has the responsibility to protect the saffron flag. Some people are carrying the saffron flag just to show off but they go with other people,” Fadanvis said without taking any name.

The elections to the NMC are due in the next few months along with other civic bodies in Maharashtra.

“You know what this government of three parties in the state is doing. They will either come together or contest separately. Instead of following them, voting for the BJP means voting for development and there is no alternative," the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly said.

Fadnavis said the BJP "adopted" Nashik and launched many schemes like CitiLink bus service and Metro service, which is coming up.

"More such projects will come to Nashik in future. The Nashik Metro has set an example and this model will be followed at other places in the country,” he said.

Fadnavis also said that the Centre will soon approve the Namami Godavari project and the metro service in Nashik will become operational in the next three years "provided the state government doesn't create any obstacles".

“Efforts are also on to implement Nirmal Nashik and IT Hub projects. Nirmal Nashik envisages pollution-free transport, pollution-free rivers and a clean Nashik,” he added.

Fadnavis said the BJP has to fight the three parties- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Union minister of state for health Bharati Pawar, former minister Jay Rawal, MLA Devyani Pharande, Nashik city president Girish Palve and other BJP office-bearers were present.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena fell out with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls accusing its ally of not keeping its word on handing the post of the chief minister to Sena.

The Sena later joined hands with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister.

