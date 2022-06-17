New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract along with post-COVID symptoms, the party said in a statement.

She continues to be under close observation and treatment, the party said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh issued a statement on behalf of the Congress party which read, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on the afternoon of June 12, 2022, when she developed profuse bleeding from the nose following a recent COVID-19 infection. She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning. A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it along with other post-COVID symptoms. She continues to be under close observation and treatment."

On June 12, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi with Covid complications and profuse nose bleeding. She also underwent a follow-up surgery. She tested positive for Covid on June 1.

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency and his next deposition before the ED is scheduled on Monday. (ANI)

