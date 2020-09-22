By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who had left the country earlier this month for a routine medical check-up, along with her son Rahul Gandhi, returned to Delhi on Tuesday morning.

However, it is still not clear whether they will attend the monsoon session of Parliament from tomorrow as per the rules they will have to undergo a compulsory protocol after returning from abroad. According to the close sources, no decision has been taken and it is yet to be decided.

Top sources of the party told that both Sonia and Rahul were in touch with the Congress leaders for formulating policies and strategy of the party for the important business of Lok Sabha like Agriculture Bills.

While announcing the mass movement against the Central government on the issue of Agriculture Bills, Ahmed Patel had said that the programme has been prepared on the instructions of Gandhis. The party has announced the mass movement from September 24 which will conclude on November 14.

In the ongoing Parliament session, eight MPs of the Opposition have been suspended and like-minded opposition parties have announced a boycott of the Lok Sabha proceedings in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha members protesting against farm bills. Amid this, Gandhis have returned to the capital when crucial days of the monsoon session are to come, and a mass movement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been called by the party. (ANI)

