Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27 (ANI): Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General CP Mohanty reviewed the operational readiness of Konark Corps on Wednesday.

He complimented all ranks on their dedicated efforts & high training standards to meet any security challenges & maintaining national sovereignty: PRO Defence, Jaipur

With the experience gained during 1971 India - Pak War and increasing operational importance of the vast desert sector, 'Konark Corps' was raised on the auspicious day of Shivratri on 26 February 1987 under Lieutenant General A K Chatterjee.

The Corps adopted "Konark" as its formation insignia after Konark Sun Temple of Puri, as a symbolic representation of the radiation of sun in eight cardinal directions, thereby establishing a spiritual link with the Sun City. (ANI)

