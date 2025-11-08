Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Indian Army's Southern Command is participating in a series of tri-service exercises under the overarching framework of Exercise TRISHUL to validate full-spectrum land-sea-air integration, embodying the mantra of JAI - Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation in action.

Reflecting the Armed Forces' expanding multi-domain capabilities and focus on self-reliance in defence, Exercise TRISHUL commenced with mission-focused validations to strengthen integrated readiness across multiple domains. Covering electronic warfare, cyber, drone and counter-drone operations, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, as well as Air Defence Control and Reporting, the exercises reaffirm tri-service preparedness to dominate both virtual and physical domains through seamless land, sea, and air integration for coordinated joint fires.

In the Thar Desert, Southern Command formations are undertaking intense integrated manoeuvres through Exercises MaruJwala and Akhand Prahaar to validate combined arms operations, mobility, and joint fire integration under realistic conditions. The training will culminate in a mega combat exercise validating precision targeting and multi-domain coordination, reaffirming the Army's commitment to transformation through rigorous training and operational validation.

A joint exercise in the Kutch Sector, involving the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and BSF, is rehearsing integrated operational capability in close coordination with the civil administration, reflecting the Military-Civil Fusion approach to integrated national security.

The final phase of Exercise TRISHUL will culminate in a Joint Amphibious Exercise off the Saurashtra Coast, featuring beach landing operations by the Amphibious Forces of the Southern Command. The exercise will validate full-spectrum land, sea, and air integration and underscore the Indian Armed Forces' ability to project power and synergy across multiple domains.

Exercise TRISHUL stands as a testament to the Armed Forces' commitment to Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation. It also serves as a testbed for the Indian Army's Decade of Transformation initiative, built around five pillars -- Jointness and Integration, Force Restructuring, Modernisation and Tech Infusion, Improving Systems and Processes, and Enhancing Human Resource Skills - to adapt to the changing character of warfare.

The Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to continuous evolution and remains a Future-Ready Force capable of meeting emerging challenges across the full spectrum of conflict. (ANI)

