Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party candidates for the biennial elections to the UP legislative council, Ahmed Hasan and Rajendra Chaudhary, filed their nomination papers on Friday.

The nomination papers were filed this afternoon, Returning Officer B B Dubey said.

Senior leaders of the party, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, state unit president Naresh Uttam and former ministers were present on the occasion.

The 12 seats in the UP legislative council will fall vacant on January 30 as the term of the members is coming to an end.

The MLCs whose terms are ending include UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Chairman of UP Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav and UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Polling will be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be done one hour after the completion of polls as per established practice.

Nominations for the biennial polls can be filed till January 18 and scrutiny of the same will be held on January 19. The withdrawal of names can be done till January 21.

Of the 12 MLCs whose tenure is expiring, six are from the Samajwadi Party (SP) including Ramesh Yadav, Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Sahab Singh Saini, Ramjatan Rajbhar and Virendra Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister Sharma, UP party chief Singh and Laxman Acharya are from the BJP.

The tenure of BSP's Pradeep Jatav and Dharamveer Ashok is also coming to an end besides that of Naseemudin Siddiqui, who left the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and joined the Congress.PTI SAB

