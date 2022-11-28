Lucknow, Nov 28 (PTI) A Samajwadi Party delegation on Monday demanded action against district administration officials who allegedly sent notices to 30,000 party workers in poll-bound Mainpuri over possible breach of peace.

The delegation, led by Samajwadi Party (SP) National Secretary Rajendra Chowdhury, handed over a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla Ajay Kumar Shukla in this regard.

Bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, which fell vacant after the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, will be held on December 5.

"Over 30,000 innocent party workers have been given notice of CrPC 107/116 by the district administration in Mainpuri," Chowdury claimed.

The claim could not be immediately verified. Such notices are preventive measure mean to preempt breach of peace

Chowdhury said restricting party workers without any reason should be taken care of by the Election Commission of India and it should ensure strict action against the officers concerned.

He said action against the officers was necessary for free-and-fair elections.

On Sunday, SP leader Dimple Yadav claimed that the BJP-led administration would crack down on local party leaders ahead of the Mainpuri bypoll and asked them to "not sleep at their homes" the night before polling.

Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, has been fielded from the seat.

