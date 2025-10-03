Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 3 (ANI): After the former Uttar Pradesh minister and SP leader Gayatri Prajapati was attacked in jail, Samajwadi Party MP Babu Singh Khushwaha urged for an investigation.

He stated, "We strongly condemn it. Such incidents should not happen inside the jail. There should be an investigation into who attacked him, and most importantly, why it was done. Was it because of some dispute there, or was there a conspiracy behind it? This should be investigated and action should be taken against the jail administration..."

Meanwhile, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged attack on the former UP Minister.

"A fair judicial investigation should be conducted into the deadly attack on former MLA and former minister in the UP government, Gayatri Prajapati, that took place in jail. No one is safe anywhere in UP," he said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati was hospitalised on Tuesday after he was injured following an altercation with an inmate in the Lucknow Prison, authorities said. The prisoner hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard. He was arrested in 2017 on charges of rape.

According to DG prison, former Minister Gayatri Prajapati was admitted to the jail hospital of Lucknow District Jail. "An altercation with a prisoner on cleaning duty at the hospital led to a scuffle"

"The prisoner on cleaning duty became enraged and hit him with the sliding part of a cupboard, causing injuries to Gayatri Prajapati. Necessary treatment was immediately administered, and he is now completely healthy," DG prison stated.

However, Gayatri Prajapati claimed that he was "attacked by a vicious criminal" while speaking to ANI.

"It was a vicious criminal. His name is Biswas... He has been in Jail for a long time... I am happy that my life was saved. All of it happened suddenly... I did not have any disputes with anyone. The incident took place all of a sudden..."

In 2017, a Chirakoot-based woman alleged that Prajapati and his six aids had gang-raped her and attempted to outrage the modesty of her minor daughter when he was a minister in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

