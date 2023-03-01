Bareilly (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A court in Rampur has summoned Samajwadi Party MLA Naseer Ahmed Khan, senior SP leader Azam Khan's elder son and sister, and other accused in a case of encroachment of enemy property to record their statements on March 4.

In a ongoing case of encroachment of enemy property using fake documents, 13 people were made accused. Some of the accused failed to appear before the court during previous hearings, Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari said on Wednesday.

"Sitting SP MLA Naseer Ahmed Khan; Adeeb Azam Khan, the elder son of Azam Khan; Azam Khan's sister Nikhat Aflaq and two others have been summoned by the court to record their statements on March 4," he said.

