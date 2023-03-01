Ludhiana, March 1: In yet another incident of crimes against women, a man has been booked for allegedly raping his house help in Panchkula of Punjab. The police have named the accused's daughter in the FIR as well. The accused is a resident of Sector 21.

According to a report published by the Tribune, the accused was identified as Jai Bharti. The complaint was filed by the survivor who also said that the family members of the man threatened her. According to her complaint, the victim started working at Bharti's house on January 2. She was given room to stay in and was told that she would be paid Rs 5,000 for a cooking and cleaning job, the victim added. Delhi Shocker: Refugee Woman From Myanmar Gang-Raped by Four Persons.

However, the accused soon started teasing the woman and later raped her. The accused further threatened her saying he was an IPS officer and nothing would happen to him. The woman also alleged that the man used to ask him to give him a bath and told her that he would pay Rs 20,000 for it. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Raped by Husband's Friend in Berasia, Case Registered.

On February 20, she narrated her ordeal to his daughter Poonam. However, she later threatened her not to make too much noise as they could kill her and her family. Following this, the woman mustered up her courage and filed a police complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the father-daughter duo has been booked under Sections 354A, 376, 506, and 511 of the IPC at the Sector 5 woman police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).