Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 20 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said on Sunday that the party will attain a clear majority in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections by the fourth phase.

He was interacting with media after casting his vote in the Etawah district.

"We will attain a clear majority by phase four. We will get 100 seats in the first phase, 150 by the third phase and will cross the 203 mark after the fourth," said Yadav while talking to media.

The MP claimed that party chief Akhilesh Yadav is winning by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes from Karhal seat, from where Bharatiya Janata Party's SP Singh Baghel has been fielded against him.

"He (Baghel) will lose his security deposits," added Yadav.

Responding to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'garmi' (heat) remark, the MP quipped, "Yogiji's heat has calmed down. Public has rejected them. They (BJP) have pushed the state 50 years backwards."

Notably, Yogi Adityanath, referring to the Samajwadi Party candidates in the Assembly polls in the state, had said last month that his government will take out the heat that is being displayed, after March 10.

"The candidate of the Tamanchawadi Party from Kairana is threatening, that is, the heat has not calmed down yet! After 10th March the heat will cool down..." Yogi had tweeted in Hindi.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Subsequent phases are taking place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10. (ANI)

