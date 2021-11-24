New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

While speaking to ANI, DCP Central, Shweta Chauhan, said, "Gautam Gambhir has submitted a written complaint about the death threat. He has received the threat on his official email id. The security has been increased outside his residence."

Also Read | Malegaon Blast Case: BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya to Appear Before Special NIA Court in Mumbai Today.

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the threat email received from 'ISIS Kashmir'.

The senior officials of Delhi Police have also informed that the complaint has been marked to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the source of the mail.

Also Read | Ludhiana: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrets Sanitation Worker With Heroin, Gun.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)