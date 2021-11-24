Ludhiana, November 24: Anti-narcotics cell of Ludhiana Police on Tuesday arrested a man with 260g of heroin and one illegal 9 mm pistol. The accused has been identified as Tanu Sidhu, A sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation. The accused is a resident of Dr. Ambedkar Colony in Ludhiana. Police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the accused.

Anti-narcotics cell in-charge Rajesh Kumar said that "The cell had received a tip-off that the accused was into the notorious drug trade and he was going to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients. The police laid a trap accordingly and arrested the accused with 260 gm of heroin and an illegal 9 mm pistol at RK Road near Cheema Chowk. The accused was on his way to deliver a consignment when he was arrested", the Hindustan Times reported. Punjab Drugs Crisis: Man Held For Possessing 55 kg Opium in Jalandhar.

In a statement to police, The accused said that he had taken up drugs peddling to make some extra money and he had bought two guns to scare the rivals, one of which he had given to his aide. The police have launched a manhunt to catch the aide of the accused and to recover the second gun. A case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.

