India News | 'Special MP/MLA Court to Hear Bail Plea of UP Cong Chief on Thursday'

Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) The special MP/MLA court will hear the bail plea of Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday in connection with the Congress' standoff with the state government, a party leader said.

The Congress' state unit president was arrested twice on May 20 -- first in Agra for sitting on a dharna to protest against the UP government for not granting permission to allow buses arranged for migrants by the party to enter the state.

He was granted bail by an Agra court and released, before being re-arrested by a team of the Lucknow Police in a second case filed here in connection with the Congress' standoff with the state government.

Convenor of UP Congress' media department Lalan Kumar said the special MP/MLA court will hear the bail plea on May 28.

The Congress on Sunday had asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to withdraw "false" cases against Ajay Kumar Lallu.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said Ajay Kumar Lallu was booked for helping migrant workers and labourers returning to the state and putting him in jail was "high-handedness" on the part of the Adityanath government.

UP Congress leaders Ajay Rai and Pankaj Malik said "false cases" are being registered against Congress leaders in the state so that they are unable to offer the help to migrants.

They claimed that five such FIRs have already been registered.

