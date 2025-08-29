New Delhi, August 29: A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made a priority landing on Friday after a cabin pressure warning triggered a mid-air emergency. According to the airline, flight SG 385 experienced a rapid descent during approach following the warning.

"On August 29, 2025, SpiceJet flight SG 385 operating from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a rapid descent during approach following a rise in cabin altitude, which triggered a cabin altitude warning. The crew carried out all necessary checks in accordance with standard operating procedures, and the Captain requested priority landing as a precautionary measure," a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely in Srinagar and passengers and crew disembarked normally," the spokesperson added. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft will undergo a technical inspection before its next flight.

