New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): A SpiceJet flight from Gujarat's Kandla airport to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off, as per a SpiceJet Spokesperson.

The SpiceJet Q400 aircraft reported a technical issue, prompting a full emergency to be declared at the airport as a precaution.

The plane landed safely at 3:51 PM on Runway 27, and all passengers and crew were safe.

According to SpiceJet, the aircraft taxied to the terminal on its own, and passengers disembarked normally.

"On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally," as per the statement from SpiceJet Spokesperson.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the pilot requested an emergency landing.

Airport operations returned to normal soon after, CSMIA said in a statement.

"An aircraft from Kandla made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 15:51 hrs on 12 September 2025 after reporting a technical issue. A full emergency was declared as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 27, and all passengers and crew are safe. Normal operations resumed shortly after. Safety remains CSMIA's top priority," CSMIA Spokesperson said. (ANI)

